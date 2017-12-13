It was amazing to rejoin Tiger and Zoya in Tiger Zinda Hai, says Gavie Chahal

Actor Gavie Chahal, who will be seen in Tiger Zinda Hai, was thrilled to be part of this project after Ek Tha Tiger. The actor says he loved being part of the project as is aware of the audience’s expectations from the film. “It was amazing to rejoin the Tiger and Zoya. I was so enthusiastic and felt excited and on top of the world. Of course, we have all put in a lot of effort in the film as we know the high expectations people have from this film,” he says.

Ek Tha Tiger also gave him some fabulous memories. “It was an amazing project. I learnt so much from Salman Khan. I still remember how he encouraged us to shoot at 55-60 degree temperature,” he says, adding, “He would say focus on your vision, keep doing hard work and be extra alert always. But don’t put the extra and unwanted burden on you.”

Ask him how he would differentiate between Kabir Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar as directors, and he says, “Both are great in their creativity. I can’t differentiate but yes they both are masters in their work in their own ways and I enjoyed and learned a lot. It was amazing working with Kabir and Ali sir,” he says.

The film has a lot of action sequences, and Gavie has some favourite ones. “I play the same character of ISI agent captain Abrar, in Tiger Zinda Hai too. So I already knew the nuances of the character but I still underwent workshops for weapons training, physical strength under Hollywood action director Tom Struthers. There was one big action scene with Salman Khan that fascinated me the most. It was a long sequence which had to be shot in one take and had a lots of blasts. But with the grace of God, we did it perfectly with 1-2 hours of rehearsals in one take,” he says.

Elaborating on his role, he says, “Captain Abrar is a disciplined officer, sharp, trained ISI agent who loves his country and respects others. For the love of his country, he can go to any extent.”