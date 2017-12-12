It was a working birthday for Hrishikesh Pandey

Hrishikesh Pandey turned a year older on Monday, and spent his day working on his show “Porus”. He is seen as Ripudhaman in the Sony Entertainment Television show. The actor brought in his birthday with the cast and crew of the show and will be having a small get together with friends and family in the evening.

“It is a working birthday for me but I have no regrets. I couldn’t excuse myself as we had to shoot some important scenes,” Hrishikesh said. “Laksh Lalwani, Aditya Redij and other members of the show brought in my birthday and post shoot, I plan to come down to Mumbai and continue celebration with my dear Dayanand Shetty who also shares his birthday with me,” he added.