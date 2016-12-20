It was a divine experience to work with SRK, Imtiaz, says Anushka Sharma

Mumbai: Actress Anushka Sharma says working on her upcoming film, tentatively titled “The Ring’, with superstar Shah Rukh Khan and director Imtiaz Ali was an extremely enjoyable experience for her.

This is the third time that the 28-year-old actress is sharing screen space with Shah Rukh after “Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi” and “Jab Tak Hai Jaan”, while she is collaborating with Imtiaz for the first time.

Talking about working with both of them, Anushka told reporters, “It was a divine experience as they both are incredible at what they do. I share a very good rapport with Shah Rukh so, I was at ease working with him and Imtiaz is a dream director for any actor. So, I really enjoyed myself.”

“The Ring” also marks the first collaboration between Shah Rukh and Imtiaz.

Anushka interacted with the media at the red carpet of Sansui Colors Stardust Awards, where she bagged the best actress award for “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil”.

The actress said that the year has been very special for her thanks to the success of both her movies, “Sultan” and “Ae Dil…”

“It has been an amazing year for me as both my films did really well at the box office and my work has also been appreciated. I feel grateful.”