It’s a joyous moment for the Kapoor family as they welcomed a new addition, a grand-son, Zain Kapoor, Mira and Shahid’s newborn. While the 2nd time parents took the new bundle of joy home, fans of the couple are waiting for the first picture of the baby. An elated grandmother, Neelima Azeem was interviewed by a news portal where she opened up on family’s new addition Zain and first born Misha.

Talking to Pinkvilla, Neelima Azeem revealed grand-daughter Misha’s reaction after seeing Zain for the first time. She said, “It is definitely a sweet and exciting part in her life. Now, she has got a brother and a companion. Misha is basically a very soft and tender child. She is full of energy and fun, there is a lot of sweetness in her. Even when she goes to the beach, she will play with the puppies and babies there.. she is like that with everyone and now it is her own brother. But, of course, it is a little emotional adjustment for all the children so that will happen. But I think her parents are handling that very beautifully. They are balancing the act nicely. All the credit goes to Mira and Shahid.”

When asked whether they knew it would be a boy this time and how the family decided Zain name, she revealed, “I had a very strong feeling that they will get a son, this time. I had even shared it with them. I kind of saw a son in their arms in one of my dreams. She also revealed the story behind the name Zain and how it came to be. “Mira and Shahid decided it mutually. At the time of Misha’s birth only, Zain was decided. I had told Shahid that I love 4 names- Shahid, Ishaan, Zain and Kaamraan.”

Hmm! Well as of now, we let the family enjoy their time with their two little bundles of joys but we are eagerly waiting for Shahid and Mira to share the pictures of their little munchkins- Misha and Zain.