It has been a special year for me: Diana Penty

Mumbai: Diana Penty, who celebrates her birthday today, says the year has been good to her professionally and she hopes to continue doing films that are out of her comfort zone.

The “Cocktail” actor had “Lucknow-Central” this year and signed “Parmanu” and the sequel of “Happy Bhag Jayegi”.

“The last year has been a big one for me in a lot of ways. Beginning with the release of my second film ‘Happy Bhag Jaayegi’ and the positive response to the film. The most gratifying of all was that the audience accepted me as Happy – a character that was far from my comfort zone.

“Then I signed ‘Lucknow Central’ and a couple of months later, ‘Parmanu’. It’s been a special year for me with a lot of good memories work-wise,” Diana says in an interview with PTI.

The actor, who turned 32 today, has no special plans at the moment for her big day.

“It will probably be just a quiet dinner with family and friends. Or maybe a small party, who knows? I find the best birthday plans are the unplanned ones.”

Diana says there is no forgetting her birthday even if she wanted to because it is on the same day as Shah Rukh Khan’s.

“It feels good to share a birthday with someone from the industry who is so highly accomplished and successful. It motivates you to work hard and do the same.

“I’ve always admired him for his hard work, winning attitude, wit and humour. I wish him good health, happiness and limitless success.”