‘It has an old world charm’, says Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan, who is known to make some of the unique choices with the films he does, has revealed that his next ‘Qarib Qarib Singlle’ is not a love story about living and dying together. When asked that all the stories have been made were mostly about living and dying together, Khan, while present at the special screening of the movie, said, “This movie is not about living and dying together. The idea of the movie is to learn how to live together we can talk about dying afterwards. The story is all about how two people meet and learn how to live.”

The ‘Hindi Medium’ star also shared that he accepted the role because he wanted to make a love story which families can see while sitting together. “We have made a love story, which the entire family can see together. It has that old-charm romance. The intention of the movie was to just put a smile on everyone’s face,” noted Khan.