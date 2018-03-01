It Happened in Hong Kong Trailer: Amol Parashar and Aahana Kumra are here to redefine wanderlust

Mumbai: The trailer of Viu’s upcoming digital series – It Happened in Hong Kong, featuring the digital stars Aahana Kumra and Amol Parashar’s is sure to reignite the desire for a solo trip in every millennial. The upcoming romantic travel series which is set to launch this month is about two wandering soul in one exotic location.

Speaking on her upcoming series, Aahana Kumra commented, “Working on ‘It Happened in Hong Kong’ was an amazing experience. I’ve always loved to travel. When I heard the script and got to know it will be shot in Hong Kong, I jumped on the opportunity as I have never been to Hong Kong. I had an incredible time working with Lakshya and Amol, they both are truly amazing people to work with. I have been wanting to work with Amol since a while as we’ve known each other from theatre and this seemed liked the perfect opportunity.”

Amol Parashar commented,” I haven’t ever done a solo trip and was very excited when I got to hear about this project. We had a wonderful time shooting in Hong Kong and I must say that city is beautiful to its core. Our director Lakshya has done complete justice to the shoot as he brought out the best in me. It was the first time I was shooting with Aahana and she is super fun to work with. I hope our viewers enjoy watching us as much as we enjoyed shooting it.”

Redefining wanderlust in true sense, It Happened in Hong Kong has an interesting story-line, where the two actors meet by chance and hit it off instantly. Their beautiful journey takes some interesting twists and turns and the chemistry between the sensational actors, Amol and Aahana is something to watch out for.