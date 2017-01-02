Istanbul Terror attack: Bollywood celeb mourns producer Abis Rizvi’s death

Mumbai: Bollywood celebrities like Madhur Bhandarkar, Pooja Bhatt and Raveena Tandon have mourned the tragic demise of film producer Abis Rizvi in a terror attack on an Istanbul nightclub.

A gunman opened fire at people celebrating New Year at a nightclub in Istanbul early on Sunday, claimed at least 39 lives and injuring 69.

Rizvi was one of the two Indians who passed away in the attacks, External Affairs minister Sushma Swaraj posted on Twitter.

After his death news was announced, various celebrities took to Twitter to pay tribute to Rizvi, who produced the 2014 film “Roar”.

Actress Raveena Tandon tweeted: “Abis, we shall miss you RIP my dearest friend. We love you. You leave a deep gap in our hearts and lives.”

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar said: “Shocked by the news of losing one of my long time and dearest friend, Abis Rizvi, in the shootout in Istanbul. Will miss you my friend. RIP.”

Actor Randeep Hooda wrote: “Shocking. Life is too short, we take too much for granted.. RIP Abis Rizvi. Good man. My condolences to the family.”

Actress Pooja Bhatt also expressed condolence, and said: “Devastated to hear that our friend Abis Rizvi was shot dead in the Istanbul nightclub attack. My heart goes out to his family. RIP.”

Actor Jaaved Jaaferi said: “Devastated by the death of my friend Abis Rizvi in the dastardly terrorist attack this morning in an Istanbul nightclub.”

Actress Shama Sikander also mourned his death and wondered how “life is so fragile”.

Veteran actress Poonam Dhillon tweeted: “Istanbul night club attack, tragic! So many lives lost. So terrible that two young Indians killed too. RIP Abis Rizvi, a young dynamic achiever.”

Nora Fatehi, who acted in “Roar”, said she was “shocked” with the news.