ISL’s opening ceremony: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif rock the show with full of energy; see pics

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif is surely one of the best pairs of Bollywood. They appeared in many films together and performed on plenty of songs, many of which have acquired legendary status. It was a treat for fans when they decided to come together after five years for Tiger Zinda Hai. And before this film releases, there’s another treat for Salman and Katrina fans.

The grand opening ceremony of Indian Super League (ISL) 2017 was held today at Kochi, Kerala and it was graced by both Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. From the images that we have got from APH Images, it seems that both looked great and performed for the crowd, who obviously went mad. Katrina Kaif looked good in her short one-shoulder top and shining grey tight pants. Salman meanwhile looked dapper in black. Nita Ambani and Sachin Tendulkar were also present at the opening ceremony and posed with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were last seen in 2012 in Ek Tha Tiger. Tiger Zinda Hai is, in fact, a sequel to that film and is all set to release on December 22, 2017.