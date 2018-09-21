Ishqeria movie: Review, Cast, Director

Film: Ishqeria

Cast: Neil Nitin Mukesh, Richa Chaddha, Raj Babbar, Manish Anand, Mrudula Sathe, Juby Devasia

Director: Prerna Wadhawan

Rating: * * ½

A small town girl Kuhu Singh (Richa Chaddha) enrols in a co-ed college in Mussourie and promptly falls for the head-boy, a senior, Raghav Dalmia (Neil Nitin Mukesh) who isn’t in the least bit interested – until she and her new gang of friends scope him out and make him fall in love. But that’s not the end of it. There are complications which tear the lovers apart and set them on a divisive path leading Raghav to stay away in the states for 7 long years. On his return though, the revelations of a bitter, hurtful past tumble out.

Director Prerna Wadhavan’s debut film has a non-linear narrative and is interestingly poised. It opens in the present with a shocker and then proceeds to tell us about how the two principal characters met and fell in love. The narrative though fails to convince. It’s a little too contrived and obvious for that. This film was in the incubator for a while before it could find its way to an exhibition and seems quite dated.

The lead pairing is not convincing as Richa Chaddha doesn’t look the part even though she displays the craft to make her act fairly convincing. Neil Nitin Mukesh manages an appropriately boyish persona to stay true to the college boy role, but his screen presence is questionable. Manish Anand who plays his friend Amit has a much stronger onscreen presence and overshadows him in every scene. The film has appealing cinematography by Dani Sanchez-Lopez, smart editing by Steven H Bernard and Hip ingratiating music by Papon. Unfortunately, its no longer the era of love stories and the actors here are neither fresh nor interesting enough to warrant any amour!