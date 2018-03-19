Ishqbaaz’s ‘OM’ Kunal Jaisingh gets engaged to real-life girlfriend Bharati Kumar; check out pics

After Lovely Sasan got engaged to Koushik Krishnamurthy, Ishqbaaz’s actor Kunal Jaisingh, who is popularly known as OM, has recently got engaged to his girlfriend Bharati Kumar. The actor himself broke the news by posting his engagement picture on his Instagram handle. He wrote, “Hellooooooo fiancé!! #newbeginnings.”

Hellooooooo fiancé!! #newbeginnings A post shared by kunal jaisingh (@kunaljaisingh) on Mar 18, 2018 at 7:34am PDT



Well, Kunal and Bharati are looking extremely lovely together. Bharati in a yellow dress while Kunal in sky blue indo-western show the perfect match. Kunal and Bharti met on the sets of The Buddy Project and fell in love. The duo is soon to tie the knot.

To give blessings to this newly-engaged couple, many TV stars, as well as their friends, made their presence felt at the ceremony.