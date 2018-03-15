‘Ishqbaaz’ fame actress Vividha Kirti to tied the knot with a Choreographer Varun

Mumbai: After famous celebs like Dipika Kakar, we have one more star to enter the doubles’ club. Well, we are talking about none other than television actress and Ishqbaaz fame Vivdha Kirti. Yes, she is the same beautiful and talented actress who has been a part of shows like, Chhanchan (Sony TV), Uttaran and Ishq Ka Rang Safed (Colors). The actress will be stepping into the wedlock on March 15, 2018, as per the reports. The lucky guy happens to be a Dubai-based choreographer named, Varun, who has also been Vividha’s childhood friend.

With all the excitement and anxiousness of starting a new phase of her life, Ishqbaaz actress was quoted as saying, “I’m extremely excited and happy with the thought that I’m entering a new phase of life. Varun is my childhood friend. We have known each other for long now but we developed feelings for each other only when we shifted base due to our priorities. He shifted to Dubai and I to Mumbai. We share a bond of immense love, care and respect and I am lucky to have him as my man.” This is so sweet of her! We hope this love, care and respect stay like this for their entire life and beyond.

All this while, the actress has not been so open about her personal life and relationship with Varun. Nonetheless, she kept posting pictures with him on and off. Along with the pics, she put lovely captions. Just like this one that we stumbled upon. She captioned this below snap of them as, “We travel not to escape life, but for life not to escape us.”

For the uninitiated ones, the good news of weddings has been raining on the sets of Ishqbaaz. The reason why we are saying so is that Navina Bole got married last year to her long-time actor-boyfriend Karann Jeet. Also, another actress from the same show, Mansi Srivastava also got engaged to her boyfriend and Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi actor Mohit Abrol.

Well, we are eagerly looking forward to your wedding Vividha Kirti and Varun. All the best for your D-day!