Ishq Subhan Allah: New TV show on ‘Triple Talaq’ runs into controversy

Zee TV which is famous for broadcasting new and unique shows is now coming with its new show ‘Ishq Subhan Allah’, produced by Dhiraj Kumar, Zubi Kochar, Sunil Gupta. The show premiered on March 14, but the Ulaam organisation have expressed strong objection against the serial.

Sharia Board President, Imam Organization and Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind have also raised questions on the serial. Ulma has a clear stance that it is wrong to make serials about religious issues in this way. Ulaam will take opinion from Darul Uloom (madrassa), then the next step will be taken. On the issue of three divorces, there has been an attack across the country from road to Parliament. The Supreme Court has also kept its opinion on the issue. The central government has enacted legislation to tighten legal scandals on triple talaq.

The show is a love story of Kabir and Zara, devotees of Islam, who interpret the ‘Quran’ very differently. While Kabir is a cleric who adheres to the widely followed ethical code of conduct, it is a well-educated young woman, who has taught the teachings of Allah to the practicality of the rationality, based on the modern fundamental principles of life. In a logical, liberal way, gender equality, justice and fairness, the first thing is that Triple Talaq practice is unethical.

‘Ishq Subhan Allah’ will be broadcast on Wednesday from 10 pm. In the show, social and personal life of woman who has been through Triple Talaq has been showcased.