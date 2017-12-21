Free Press Journal
Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor wrap up first schedule of ‘Dhadak’

— By Asia News International | Dec 21, 2017 01:08 pm
New Delhi: Debutants Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter have completed the first stage of their blooming Bollywood careers as the ‘Dhadak’ team wrapped up the first schedule of the movie.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news and also shared a picture from the sets.

‘Dhadak’ is an official remake of the hit-Marathi movie ‘Sairat’ directed by Nagraj Manjule. The Hindi remake is being helmed by Shashank Khaitan, previously known for directing ‘Badrinath ki Dulhania’.

The film was announced when Karan unveiled the poster of the movie on November 15.

Sridevi’s daughter will be facing the camera for the first time with this film, however, Shahid Kapoor’s brother has already worked in Majid Majidi’s film ‘Beyond The Clouds.’

The film is a co-production between Zee Studios and Dharma Productions and is scheduled to release on July 6, 2018.

