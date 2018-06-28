Free Press Journal
Ishaan-Janhvi's 'Zingaat' ruined? These memes by Twitterati are breaking the internet

Ishaan-Janhvi’s ‘Zingaat’ ruined? These memes by Twitterati are breaking the internet

— By FPJ Web Desk | Jun 28, 2018 03:15 pm
Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Zingaat song

The makers of Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Dhadak’ released the second song from the movie titled ‘Zingaat‘ amid high expectations. It is a Hindi recreation song of the Marathi hit version from the same name from ‘Sairat’ movie. Meanwhile, Bollywood celebs cannot stop raving about Ishaan-Janhvi’s version, Twitterati isn’t too pleased. And they are replying with the best way it knows- by creating jokes and memes targeting the song which are breaking the internet ever since the song was released. Twitterati especially hated the fact that Farah Khan choreographed the song while the original one was loved for its spontaneity.

Check out how the Twitterati reacted with funny memes below:

‘Sairat’ v/s ‘Dhadak’ memes have already been everyone’s favourite since the start of time. Amitabh Bhattacharya has written the lyrics for the Hindi song which has retained the tune and mood from the original song from ‘Sairat’.

Talking about the movie, it is directed by Shashank Khaitan and is an official adaptation of ‘Sairat’. Janhvi steps into the shoes of Rinku Rajguru for Dhadak while Ishaan takes on the role essayed by Akash Thosar in Sairat.

