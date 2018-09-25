Business baron and Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani recently got engaged to Anand Piramal at Lake Como, Italy on September 22, 2018. And when it comes to Ambani’s bash it has to be star studded, with celebs like Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Sonam, Anand Ahuja, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao were some of the eminent personalities who marked their presence at the ceremony. But it was Isha’s gown that grabbed all the attention.

If reports are to believe then Isha’s gown is the rare collection by luxury brand Dolce and Gabbana. The famous and luxurious Italian fashion house’s 2017 collection had one piece of Alta Moda macramé lace gown with floral and crystal embroidery which Isha wore on her engagement.

The engagement was picture perfect, from fireworks over the beautiful Lake Como with the beautiful Alps behind to the mesmerising flower show as the two exchange the rings.

Isha’s fiancé Anand Piramal is the son of Indian businessman Ajay Piramal who is the Chairman of the Piramal Group, a group of companies which deals in financial services, healthcare analytics, pharma, glass packaging, along with many others.