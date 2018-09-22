The much awaited second engagement in the Ambani household finally commenced yesterday September 21 at Lake Como, Italy. Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal have finally been engaged amidst friends, family and biggies in Bollywood. Earlier we reported of the three-day long event which was expected to have dress codes, themes and more. Read on to know who all attended the ‘IshAnand’ engagement bash.

While many speculated reports of the event have been making rounds, here’s what really happened. Instagram accounts of celebs and fashion icons gave us a sneak peek through their attire and background.

Fashion guru and celebrity designer Manish Malhotra shared a picture with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas wearing his couture at Lake Como, but soon deleted it.

On the other hand Anil Kapoor also shared his look on social media dressed in a well-tailored suit and a classic black bowtie, with the same location in the backdrop.

Dhadak girl Janvhi Kapoor also embraced the event in a shimmery black gown and bold red lips.

Anand Piramal proposed to Isha earlier in May this year at a temple in Mahabaleshwar.