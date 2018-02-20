Is Varun Dhawan’s upcoming ‘Rannbhoomi’ a rehashed version of Karan Johar’s ‘Shuddhi’? Find out

‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ trio Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and director Shashank Khaitan are back for a movie titled ‘Rannbhoomi‘. But here is a catch, the upcoming ‘Rannbhoomi’ may be Karan Johar’s dream project which got shelved ‘Shuddhi’.

In Ranbhoomi, Varun will be playing a warrior. Earlier in the day, Varun took to Twitter to share a picture with the director and the producer Karan Johar and wrote, “A warrior will rise.” According to Mid-Day, KJo gave his ”Shuddhi’ script to Khaitan who completely rehashed it. A source told the daily, “Karan was always attached to Shuddhi and felt it would bowl the audience over if it were to be made. While Karan Malhotra was supposed to helm it in 2013, Karan now entrusted the job to Shashank. The director has reworked the script to suit a younger actor like Varun. The budget too has been resized.”

To note, for ‘Shuddhi’, Karan Johar was keen to rope in Alia and Varun. The pair was featured in previous Dulhania films directed by Shashak Khaitan. Meanwhile, ‘Ranbhoomi’ will release on Diwali 2020. Besides this, Varun Dhawan, will be next seen in Shoojit Sircar’s ‘October’ and is currently shooting for ‘Sui Dhaaga’.