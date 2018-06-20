Is this when alleged love birds Ranbir Kapoor and Ali Bhatt will tie the knot?

Ranbir Kapoor recently, in an interview with Rajeev Masand, revealed that it feels privileged to be in love. So it seems that the actor is deeply in love with Alia, who is also his co-star in ‘Brahmastra’. The rumours of their love affairs are getting stronger day by day. But the duo has never accepted their relationship neither refuted it on any public platform. So the latest buzz is that, Ali and Ranbir are planning to get married. The marriage is one the plate, but not so early, they can tie the knot in 2020. A source told Bollywoodlife.com, Ranbir and Alia are very sure about each other.

“Alia is in a great phase of her life right now. She is in love and they both are sure of each other. Marriage is certainly on the cards but it won’t happen before 2020,” Bollywoodlife.com quoted a source as saying.

Both of them have nursed broken hearts in the past, Alia had an alleged relationship with Siddharth Malhotra, while Ranbir was deeply in love with Katrina before they got separated.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for his movie ‘Sanju’, which is going to release this month. The trailer got humongous response from audience and gained millions of views on YouTube.

Alia will be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy with Ranveer Singh and Kalank with Varun Dhawan.