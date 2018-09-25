Is this bride-to-be Priyanka Chopra’s ‘trial look’ for her wedding with Nick Jonas? See pic

As we all know that Priyanka Chopra is now officially got engaged to Hollywood pop singer Nick Jonas at a grand ceremony in Mumbai. Ever since then, her fans have been eagerly waiting for their wedding which is not yet announced.

Recently, PeeCee was spotted wearing traditional red saree like an Indian bride which caught everyone’s attention. But did you know, it’s not for Nick Jonas!

See pic here:

Well, Priyanka’s picture is from the sets of her comeback Bollywood film, ‘The Sky Is Pink’. The ‘Quantico’ actress shared this snap on her Instagram story in which we can see piggy chops in a traditional Indian red saree. Though her face is not clearly visible but a bridal look is proof that she can be a lovely Indian bride. In the picture, Priyanka’s dupatta is being ironed with the help of a towel.

Needless to say that ‘Prick’ as fans love to call them, have set new standards for PDA. Chopra’s way of expressing love to Nick is something you can’t miss. The duo was recently spotted together at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s engagement ceremony in Lake Como, Italy. After the engagement, they spent some quality time together and later headed back to their respective work.

On the work front, ‘The Sky Is Pink’ is being directed by Shonali Bose. Apart from Priyanka, the film also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in key roles. The film is reportedly based on motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary, who was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis.