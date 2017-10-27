Is Sridevi miffed with Karan Johar over daughter Jhanvi Kapoor’s debut?

Mumbai: Jhanvi Kapoor is all set to make her Bollywood debut in Karan Johar’s directorial film. But, according to latest reports, Sridevi is apparently miffed with Karan Johar over the delay of the film.

Karan Johar’s film is going to be a remake the Marathi superhit film ‘Sairat’, featuring Jhanvi and Ishaan Khattar (brother of Shahid Kapoor). The film was supposed to go on the floors by November.

According to DNA, the delay in the announcement has made her a little upset with the filmmaker. A source told the daily that Sridevi is of the opinion that by now a grand announcement should have been made. Karan had already announced Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt along with Kesari with Akshay Kumar. She feels he should now do something about Jhanvi’s debut as well.

While Ishaan was non-committal about the film whenever asked, his mother Neelima Azeem did share some details. “It would be wrong to talk about his debut. The makers have their plans of making an announcement. Ishaan has his entire career in front of him.” This was last year… no wonder Sridevi is getting a bit worried about her darling daughter’s debut!

A source had informed a leading daily earlier that, “The script will undergo a few changes keeping in mind the audience. Jhanvi’s debut is a long pending one. We have been hearing about it for many months now.”

Sairat is definitely a great debut vehicle for Jhanvi because she will portray one of the two central characters. The whole film revolves around the boy and girl love story. The original Marathi film turned out to be a big blockbuster.