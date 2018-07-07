Is Sri Reddy married to Bigg Boss Telugu 2 contestant Samrat Reddy? Read her Facebook post

Controversial Telugu actress Sri Reddy has now come up with yet another headline-grabber in which she claims that she is married to Bigg Boss Telugu 2 contestant Samrat Reddy. Yes, recently, she shared an intimate WhatsApp chat on her official Facebook on which she captioned, “Samrat reddy weds Sri reddy..have fun in big boss ra..offer peru cheppi use chesi,Na sangathendhi ra ante,dheng.. leka mangalavaram annadanta..me avida ready ra bayataki ra cheppulu cheepurlutho readyga vuntam”.

Well, as per reports of IBTimes India, these screenshots shows that Samrat Reddy had brief chats with Sri Reddy in February, March, October and November 2017. He apparently tried to flirt with her and ask her out on a date, but the actress claims she refrained from responding to his advances. He also refers to acting in a movie and web series in a couple of instances.

Reportedly, Samrat Reddy was married to Harshita Reddy in 2015, but their relationship hit a rough patch after his wife filed a case of theft against him earlier this year. In her complaint, Harshita had alleged that he was demanding dowry. He entered her room and started damaging her things, which was recorded in CCTV cameras.

Currently, Samrat is in Bigg Boss Telugu house. And this revelation by the actress has come as a bolt from the blue.