The new rising star in Bollywood Kartik Aaryan who was last seen ‘Sonu Ke Titu ki Sweety’ movie has finally found love, yes, if reports are to be believed then the actor is dating Indo-Canadian model Dimple Sharma, according to Spotboye. Kartik has been spotted with Dimple on many occasions and tries to spend lot of time with her. Even the actor revealed that he is in relationship but did not open much about it.

In fact, Dimple’s Instagram account is full with Karthik’s pictures and videos, but there is no official confirmation from both the sides. But the rumours can be true in future. Kartik is making big in Bollywood by given successful movies like ‘Sonu Ke Titu ki Sweety’ and ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ series.

Walking into 2017 like….

A post shared by DIMPLE SHARMA (@dimpydimp) on Jan 1, 2017 at 1:09am PST

✨✨Happy New Year!!!✨✨ A post shared by DIMPLE SHARMA (@dimpydimp) on Jan 1, 2017 at 12:50am PST

Earlier the actor was linked to his co-star Nushrat Bharucha, but the actor always rubbished the rumours, they have been co-stars in most of the films, he told IANS that while they share an “amazing relationship”, they were not having an affair. “It is a very friendly relationship that we have. We have been working together for a pretty long time,” he had said.

Meanwhile the actor is enjoying his success as his movie ‘Sonu Ke Titu Sweety’ has entered in Rs 100 cr club and still counting.