Is Sonam K Ahuja planning to shift into new house in BKC with Anand Ahuja?

Ever since getting married to beau Anand Ahuja, Sonam K Ahuja has seen shuttling between Mumbai, Delhi and London with her hubby. But now it seems like the actress has made her mind to shift into a new house in Bandra-Kurla Complex aka BKC. As per reports published in Mid-Day, after operating out from her Juhu house, Sonam intends to shift base to her pad in Sunteck Signature Island Apartments in Bandra Kurla Complex. Interestingly, the house, which she had reportedly picked up for a whopping Rs 35 crore in 2015, was the venue of their Mehendi function.

A source told Mid-Day, “Sonam had invested in this property long back. Considering the two spend a chunk of their time in Mumbai, she wants the Bandra house to be her marital home. She has already begun doing up the apartment. During her recent trip to London, she picked up curios and artefacts for her home.”

A source further added, “Her calendar is packed with back-to-back films. Once she begins shooting for The Zoya Factor, she’ll have little time to focus on the home decor. She is hoping to move into the house before the year-end.” Apart from Sonam, Mr Anand Ahuja is also planning to expand his popular clothing brand, Bhane, in Mumbai. A source concluded by saying, “The couple will continue to divide their time between Mumbai, Delhi — where Anand and his family resides — and London, where his business is based out of. But having a chain of Bhane in Mumbai will be a win-win situation for the two — it will help Anand tap into a new customer base, and will enable Sonam to spend more time with him.”

Well, it seems like a lovable husband is pretty much ready to set his base in Mumbai.