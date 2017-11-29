Is Salman Khan launching Miss World Manushi Chhillar in Bollywood? Read full details

Manushi Chhillar recently made India proud by winning Miss World 2017 crown with her beauty, soft-spoken nature and confident personality. Ever since she won the Miss World title, the entire world, as well as Bollywood celebs, have been showering a lot of love on Manushi. However, it seems like Salman Khan is pretty much impressed with the beautiful lady as he is interested to launch her in Bollywood.

Yes, a source told Bollywood Life that, “Salman was also impressed and hence, he has also expressed his desire to give Manushi her big Bollywood debut. He might launch her in a SKF production movie or in one of his own movies. Salman has always launched and promoted new and young talent, for example, Sonakshi Sinha, Athiya Shetty, Daisy Shah, Zareen Khan, Sneha Ullal and several others.”

A source further added that “In a time when there is a dearth of outside talent in the industry, Salman feels Manushi can be the next big thing and hence, he is keen to have her on board as a talent.”

Though it is not yet confirmed by Salman, it would be good to see Manushi on the big screen. Reportedly, Manushi expressed that she wants to concentrate on her MBBS studies first. Thus, it seems like we need to wait for some time to see her on the silver screen.