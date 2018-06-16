Is Salman Khan consistently avoiding to do Boney Kapoor’s films? Find out

As we all know Salman Khan has now become the king of box office. His recently released film Race 3 is currently ruling the box office. But, Sridevi’s husband and producer Boney Kapoor seems to be miffed with Salman Khan for consistently saying no to his films.

Well, if you remember, Boney had reportedly made an announcement that he would bring sequels of his blockbuster films starring Salman Khan, Wanted and No Entry. He had also named both the films, Wanted 2 and No Entry Mein Entry. However, sources said that the actor has opted out of the sequels and will instead be working with brother Sohail Khan in his film Sher Khan.

A report by Mid-Day quoted Salman saying, “There is no Wanted or No Entry sequel happening.” The actor also added, “I’m doing Bharat, Dabangg 3 and Sher Khan. I want to do something that I instantly like. I take up films only if they excite me immediately. If something is narrated to me and I am like, ‘I will tell you tomorrow’ or ‘I need some time to think’, it’s never happening.”

As per the report, Boney Kapoor refused to comment on Salman’s latest statement.”You have already heard it from Salman, so you should go with his word. I don’t want to comment on this further,” the producer said.

Notably, Salman is going to be having a tight schedule in upcoming years. After Race 3 promotions, he will be flying to the United States and Canada for his upcoming ‘Da-bangg’ tour. Once he wraps up the tour, he will reportedly start filming for Ali Abbas Zafar’s, ‘Bharat’ alongside Priyanka Chopra. After this, Salman is slated to start shooting for his brother Arbaaz Khan’s ‘Dabangg 3,’ which is being directed by Prabhu Deva.