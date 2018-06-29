Is Ranveer Singh planning a Bachelors’ trip before wedding with Deepika Padukone?

Reports of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s marriage have been doing rounds for a while now. Now a recent development suggests that Ranveer Singh is all set to go on a trip with his friends in July. He will be leaving on the 27th or the 28th of July for a bachelors’ trip.

“They’ve been asked to keep themselves available at the end of July and the beginning of August. At the moment, it’s expected to be a week-long sojourn for Ranveer and his bunch of boys,” a close source has been quoted by a leading daily, reports Pinkvilla.

His spokesperson, however, said, “We have been getting such queries, but we have no information about this trip.”

The duo is rumoured to tie the knot on November 10 this year. Although they haven’t announced their relationship in an official manner, the Bajirao Mastaani Jodi has been going out for over five years.

The details of B-Town’s most anticipated wedding made headlines, speculating that the couple will tie the knot either in Italy or in Switzerland with close friends and family. Also, Ranveer and Deepika will be hosting two receptions – in Mumbai for the film fraternity and in Bengaluru for Deepika’s extended family.

As of now, Ranveer Singh is busy with the shoot of his next film, Rohit Shetty’s Simmba and has been stationed in Hyderabad for the shooting. The Padmaavat actor has reportedly bought two new floors in the building he resides in and has been renovating it. The couple might stay there after the wedding.

Will 2018 end with the ethereal shaadi saga of this amazing Jodi? Watch this space for more developments and the hottest news in the entertainment arena.