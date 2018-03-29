Is Katrina Kaif feeling threatened by Fatima Sana Shaikh’s closeness to Aamir Khan?

By now everybody knows about the growing closeness of Fatima Sana Shaikh to her co-star Aamir Khan. The actress who played his daughter in Dangal and is now cast as one of his leading ladies in Vijay Krishna Acharya’s Thugs Of Hindostan is seen to share a warm rapport with her mentor.

Such is their camaraderie that the film’s other actress Katrina Kaif apparently has apprehensions about her own role.

Says a source close to the project, “The heroines never had much to do in this plot. It was always Aamir Khan and Mr. Bachchan’s film. Katrina Kaif decided to come on board because of her long-standing relationship with Yash Raj Films and Aditya Chopra. But now seeing the rapidly-developing friendship between Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh has Katrina somewhat perturbed.”

Apparently, Katrina has met producer Aditya Chopra to express her misgivings. He has convinced her that her role would not be tampered with.

But knowing Aamir Khan and his clout on the sets, we wonder how much reason Katrina has to feel secure about her role in Thugs Of Hindostan.

Kahin thug na le.