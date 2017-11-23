Is Karan Johar launching Priyank Sharma in Student of the Year 2? Check out the details

Priyank Sharma has become more popular after he got Bigg Boss 11 and due to this popularity he has gained a role in Student Of The Year 2, the news is going around that Karan Johar will launch Priyank Sharma from SOT2. The lead role is played by Tiger Shroff but Priyank will also have important role in the movie.

There is no official confirmation about the news weather he will be launched or not, but his fans are already super excited about his rumoured Bollywood debut plan. Several have been talking about it on social media. Karan Johar follows the handsome hunk on Instagram, SOTY 2 first poster was out recently, confirming Tiger’s association with the film. If these reports are true then it certainly will be a big jump for Priyank, The movie is directed by Punit Malhotra.

Talking about Priyank Sharma he is in Bigg Boss house and as off now is has emerged as most controversial contestant of this season, for his affair and a fight with Arshi Khan. Due to his closeness with Benafsha Soonawalla in the house his girlfriend Divya Agarwal called a quite with him.

If the news is true that Karan is launching Priyank than it will be a good start for Priyank and it could shape his career well.