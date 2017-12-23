Is Judwaa 2 actor Varun Dhawan to star in Salman Khan’s Biwi No 1 remake?

Varun Dhawan’s Judwaa 2 has been one of the biggest hits of 2017. The actor lived the character of Salman Khan in the second installment of Judwaa. However, now it seems like Varun has become the permanent choice to reprise roles played by Salman Khan.

Yes, recently, there have been some reports doing the rounds in the tinsel town that Varun Dhawan will star in Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor starrer mega-hit Biwi No. 1’s remake which will again be directed by his papa David Dhawan. According to the reports published in Mumbai Mirror, a source revealed, “The discussions are presently at nascent stage. The Dhawans will start work on the film in the coming year. Biwi No.1 is one of Varun’s favourite films and he is excited to collaborate with his father once again. Shooting dates and casting of the leading ladies will begin once the final script is locked.”

Well, Biwi No 1 was itself a special film in 1999 which also starred Anil Kapoor, Tabu and Sushmita Sen along with Salman Khan in the pivotal roles. The film was based on the extra-marital affair. Thus, if Varun does play the role of Salman then it would be a privilege to watch young Salman again.

On the work front, Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai has already released this Friday, whereas, Varun Dhawan is currently busy shooting for his upcoming films like October and Sui Dhaaga.