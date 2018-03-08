Is Janhvi Kapoor’s debut movie Dhadak’s release date postponed?
It has been just a few days since Sridevi has passed away and Jahnvi and Khushi are trying to overcome the death of their mother. Janhvi who is preparing for her Bollywood entry with ‘Dhadak’. The movie is supposed to release on July 20, 2018 but now it seems that release date can be pushed forward. Karan Johar who is the producer of the movie and a close friend of Sridevi has told his staff not to go fast with Dhadak.
“Karan was close to Sridevi; he is also close to Janhvi now. He understands that she will not be in a position to work for a while. He has even instructed the team to take it easy with her. Having said that, Karan wants it to be a film that Sridevi would have been very proud of,” a source told Asian Age.
Talking about the movie Dhadak it is remake of Marathi movie Sairat, it is directed by Shashank Khaitan. The movie also stars Ishaan Khattar in lead. Jahnvi celebrated her 21st birthday yesterday and she was showered with beautiful messages on Instagram but she was even trolled for celebrating her birthday.