Is everything ‘Ok’ between Uday Chopra and Nargis Fakhri?

Mumbai: Actor Uday Chopra and Nargis Fakhri dated for almost two years and parted ways in June 2014. According to latest reports, Nargis has been spotted many times at Yash Raj household in Juhu bungalow.

A source reveals to Spotboye that, “Nargis often travels to the US But aajkal bahut aati jaati rehti hai and you can say that she has a new address in Mumbai.”

Recently, there was a rumour this year that Uday and Nargis were spotted together in New York but Nargis had promptly denied the report by posting on Twitter. Also, there were rumours that the two were planning to get married but Nargis had rubbished that too.