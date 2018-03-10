Is crime show ‘Savdhaan India’ going off air?

Popular Indian Crime show, ‘Savdhaan India’ might go off air. As per the reports, the show is getting axed from the channel. Hence, the producers have also been given their final verdict.

Apparently, as per Nyoooz report, the reason behind sudden shutdown of the show is the way of portrayal of crime scenes, which have allegedly disturbed viewers. Moreover, the criticism on poor execution of the crime story also boosted makers to draw the curtains on the show.

A source quoted Nyoooz, “The entire production unit, including the technicians and actors are jobless all of a sudden.” Reportedly, the shoot of the episodes has been stopped and the channel will now only show those episodes which are already shot.

The popular crime series is hosted by Sushant Singh. Other celebs who have hosted it include Mohnish Behl, Pooja Gaur, Saurabh Raj Jain, Shivani Tomar, Hiten Tejwani, Divya Dutta and Siddharth Shukla.