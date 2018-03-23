Is Chunky Pandey’s niece Alanna dating this hot guy? View Pics

Chunky Pandey’s niece Alanna is not a known star kid as she has successfully managed to stay away from the media attention. But she is a real diva in the making. Her bikini pictures from her vacations are very popular and will make you feel hot this summer. She’s busy chilling in her personal space, enjoying her lavish holidays and well, flaunting that hot bod of hers. People on Instagram love her pictures from the exotic vacations. However, for those who have started liking her, we have a bad news. Yes! Alanna is apparently in a happy relationship with a guy named, Yudi Jaisingh, son of famous fashion designer Monisha Jaisingh.

Alanna shared some of the pictures with Yudi and the couple looks madly in love with each other. Talking about Yudi, he is focused on fitness and his Instagram pictures are proof as his account is filled with body-building pictures. See the couple’s picture below:

To those who don’t know, Alanna is just 22-years old and became a hot topic of discussion when she was spotted at Ahaan Panday’s birthday bash last year. She made quite a few headlines with her thigh-high slit dress.