Is Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal’s ‘Hera Pheri 3’ postponed to 2020?
A few months back, Firoz Nadiadwala announced Hera Pheri 3 with Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal in lead, and confirmed that the third instalment of the franchise would be directed by Indra Kumar. Following the announcement, there was a strong buzz within the industry that the film will go on floors early next year and hit the big screen during the Christmas 2019 weekend. However, sources close to the development have confirmed that there is absolutely nothing in place for Hera Pheri 3.
“Hera Pheri 3 was announced based on a one-line idea that was narrated to the entire cast. While Akshay Kumar had given a go ahead to the film, he was very clear on the fact that he would allot his date only after a bound script is in place. He is in no hurry to start shooting for the film mainly because he knows the expectation that audience have from the film and he doesn’t want to release the film just to bank on the brand name. The idea has been developed a couple of times, but the outcome was not satisfactory which has got the film back to square one” said a source adding further that an official announcement by producer has been made to get some funds from the investors to get the film rolling.
Akshay Kumar’s upcoming projects include 2.0, Kesari, Good News and Housefull 4. The actor is reportedly also in talks with YRF; however we have not heard anything from either of the sides as of now. While a few fans might be disappointed given the fact that Hera Pheri 3 has been postponed, we believe that this is good news as Akshay Kumar and team don’t want to serve the audience with a substandard product. Stay tuned for more updates on Hera Pheri 3.