Is Ajay Devgn teaming up with Boney Kapoor after 16 years? Find out

Ajay Devgn is currently busy shooting for his upcoming release Total Dhamaal which also stars Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh and others. Amid all, there have been reports stating that Ajay may reunite with Sridevi’s husband-producer Boney Kapoor after 16 years.

Yes, the duo had worked together for the film Company. A source told DNA, “The movie is a biopic. It has a kickass script and Ajay has apparently loved it. Neither Boney nor Ajay are willing to speak on the subject yet because discussions are at a nascent stage. The script’s second draft is being worked on. Other aspects like the director, leading lady, etc, are yet to be finalised.”

Well, this untitled project is set to go on floors by next year. Meanwhile, Total Dhamaal is all set to release on December 7, 2018. Apart from that, Ajay Devgn will be seen in Tanaji: The Unsung Hero and Luv Ranjan’s next alongside Ranbir Kapoor.