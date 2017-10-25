Free Press Journal
Is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan roped in Shahnaz Hussain’s Biopic?

— By Mamta Sonar | Oct 25, 2017 02:47 pm
Mumbai: Scriptwriter Kamlesh Pandey confirmed that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been roped to play a Shahnaz Hussain’s, which span from the age 16 to 60. The actress approached with the script and claimed that she was the first choice to play a protogonist and Aishwarya will do justice to the role of beauty mogul.

Also Read: This photo of Abhishek Bachchan kissing Aishwarya is lovely in every sense

Before Priyanka Chopra named was come front but now reportedly, Aishwarya will do the Hussain biopic. “We want the tehzeeb and adab of the character to reflect in the actor’s DNA. The vocabulary certainly could not be that of the Facebook and Twitter generation. Aishwarya is perfect, keeping in mind all these prerequisites. She has immense potential in comparison to the opportunities that have come her way. Bollywood has been too preoccupied by Aishwarya Rai’s beauty to challenge the actor in her,” said Pandey, according to a DNA report.

Hussain’s biopic will be directed by Puja Bedi, daughter of veteran producer Bobby Bedi.


