Is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan roped in Shahnaz Hussain’s Biopic?

Mumbai: Scriptwriter Kamlesh Pandey confirmed that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been roped to play a Shahnaz Hussain’s, which span from the age 16 to 60. The actress approached with the script and claimed that she was the first choice to play a protogonist and Aishwarya will do justice to the role of beauty mogul.

Before Priyanka Chopra named was come front but now reportedly, Aishwarya will do the Hussain biopic. “We want the tehzeeb and adab of the character to reflect in the actor’s DNA. The vocabulary certainly could not be that of the Facebook and Twitter generation. Aishwarya is perfect, keeping in mind all these prerequisites. She has immense potential in comparison to the opportunities that have come her way. Bollywood has been too preoccupied by Aishwarya Rai’s beauty to challenge the actor in her,” said Pandey, according to a DNA report.

Hussain’s biopic will be directed by Puja Bedi, daughter of veteran producer Bobby Bedi.