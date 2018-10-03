Is Aamir Khan collaborating with Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji for his next? These pictures give rise to speculations
Alia Bhatt and Brashmastra director Ayan Mukerji were spotted at Aamir Khan’s residence last night. Alia was seen wearing black and red fanny pack and made her way quickly to Aamir’s house as soon as she stepped out of her car. And on the other hand, Ayan looked casual in a T-shirt, and was spotted chatting with photographers gathered outside. He asked them how they came to know that they will be seen at Aamir’s home and if they keep sitting around to catch a glimpse of the stars.
View this post on Instagram
Bro no one tells a dog where the culprit is hiding the same way sniff out celebs like follwing cars. Today #aliabhatt and #ayanmukerji at #aamirkhan home @viralbhayani
A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on
After that rumours were started that Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji visited Aamir to discuss a movie. And if the rumours are true then it will be a surprise for the fans of Alia and Aamir as they have never worked together.
On the work front Alia is gearing up for her upcoming flick Brahmastra which is directed by Ayan Mukerji, and it also stars celebs like Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in lead. Aamir Khan is all set for his upcoming movie Thugs Of Hindostan which is scheduled to release for this November.
JUST ARRIVED
- Is Aamir Khan collaborating with Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji for his next? These pictures give rise to speculations
- Junaid Khan lynching case: Main accused Naresh Kumar granted bail by Punjab and Haryana HC
- Think twice before searching about Kim Kardashian and Ruby Rose online
- Watch! Lindsay Lohan gets punched in the face by homeless Syrian family woman in Russia
- India vs West Indies: BCCI shifts 2nd ODI venue from Indore to Visakhapatnam, after dispute over complimentary passes
EDITOR’S PICK
The cold-blooded killing of an Apple India executive by a UP Police constable in Lucknow on Friday night yet again…
It is a redux of Satyam Computers, albeit on a much bigger scale. The sacking of the board of Infrastructure…
An experiment in coming to terms with truth
As expressive of his faults and follies as of his vigour and virtues, Mahatma Gandhi’s autobiography — read, discussed, debated,…
Criminal netas: Still a menace
Even though it is widely believed that the Supreme Court should have intervened in tackling the vicious political-criminal nexus, it…
The winds of detente could blow amongst us
Passing through his honeymoon period in power when the Pakistan army establishment is relieved that it does not have to…