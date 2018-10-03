Is Aamir Khan collaborating with Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji for his next? These pictures give rise to speculations

Alia Bhatt and Brashmastra director Ayan Mukerji were spotted at Aamir Khan’s residence last night. Alia was seen wearing black and red fanny pack and made her way quickly to Aamir’s house as soon as she stepped out of her car. And on the other hand, Ayan looked casual in a T-shirt, and was spotted chatting with photographers gathered outside. He asked them how they came to know that they will be seen at Aamir’s home and if they keep sitting around to catch a glimpse of the stars.

After that rumours were started that Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji visited Aamir to discuss a movie. And if the rumours are true then it will be a surprise for the fans of Alia and Aamir as they have never worked together.

On the work front Alia is gearing up for her upcoming flick Brahmastra which is directed by Ayan Mukerji, and it also stars celebs like Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in lead. Aamir Khan is all set for his upcoming movie Thugs Of Hindostan which is scheduled to release for this November.