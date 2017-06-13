Irrfan’s ‘Doob’ headed to Shanghai and Moscow Film Festivals

Mumbai: Bangladeshi director Mostofa Sarwar Farooki’s bilingual film “Doob – No Bed Of Roses”, starring Irrfan Khan, will have its world premiere at the 20th Shanghai International Film Festival.

The film has also been selected for the main competition section of the 39th Moscow International Film Festival, where movies from Germany, Russia, Denmark, Korea, China, Japan, Argentina and Bangladesh have made it to the list and will be competing for the Golden George award.

Irrfan, Farooki, Bangladeshi actress Nusrat Imrose Tisha and the producers will join the festival’s red carpet and awards night on June 29.

The film’s story revolves around the members of two families, who discover love for each other when the head member of a family dies. It also stars Rokeya Prachy and Parno Mittra.

“Doob” has been produced by Abdul Aziz and Irrfan under the banner of Jaaz Multimedia and Irrfan Khan Films.

Irrfan is currently shooting in New York for his upcoming Hollywood project “Puzzle” with Kelly Macdonald.