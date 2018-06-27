Irrfan Khan’s spoke person refutes reports of Shah Rukh Khan handing his London house keys to him

A few days back news was circulating that Irrfan Khan wanted to meet his friend Shah Rukh Khan before leaving for London for treatment. And even Shah Rukh came rushing after he came to know and spent two hours with ailing Irrfan, and he also handed over his London house keys to Irrfan. Shah Rukh wanted to make sure that Irrfan and his family felt at home in London while battling the health crisis.

But now Irrfan’s spoke person has refuted the news, according to Bollywood Bubble reports. Irrfan’s spokesperson statement reads, “The story floating around of Shahrukh and Irrfan is a fragment of the imagination of some individual who has whipped out the story through their unreliable sources. It has no truth to it”.

Although Shah Rukh Khan’s gesture for his friend was appreciated by his fans, but it turned out to be a hoax. Talking about Irrfan, he wrote a Facebook post in which he wrote about his struggle with the disease and the pain he went through.

Even his one photo also surfaced online watching a cricket match in Lord’s stadium.Whereas, his good friend Shah Rukh Khan recently wrapped filming for ‘Zero’ which also features Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and R. Madhavan in pivotal roles. ‘Zero’ is produced by Gauri Khan and is slated to release on December 21, 2018.