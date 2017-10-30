Irrfan Khan’s ‘Qarib Qarib’ revisits Rajesh Khanna’s famous dialogue

Irrfan Khan who has kickstarted the promotions for his upcoming flick ‘Qarib Qarib Singlle‘, missing his co-star Parvathy Tweeted to her on his visit to Kolkata. Irrfan Khan turned into his romantic best and recreated the evergreen dialogue ‘Pushpa I hate tears’ by Rajesh Khanna from Amar Prem.

The actor tweaked the dialogue for Parvathy and took to Twitter sharing, “#Parvathy, I hate tears re !! Jald milo Mumbai main, Kolkata ki date to #QaribQarib akele hi khatam ho gayee !!”

#Parvathy, I hate tears re !! Jald milo mumbai main, Kolkata ki date to #QaribQarib akele hi khatam ho gayee !! pic.twitter.com/V3i86ciVSi

— Irrfan (@irrfank) October 27, 2017

His Qarib Qarib Singlle co-star and Malayalam actress Parvathy replied in the quirkiest way sharing, ” Irrfan #qaribqarib pohonch gaye yogi ji!! No more tears! No more waiting in dating!

Irrfan who had landed in Kolkatta for a promotional visit had a very special night alongside Hoogly river. The actor went on a boat ride in the river Hoogly with the backdrop of the romantic Howrah bridge, Irrfan was a sight to behold as Irrfan had a gala time last night.

‘Qarib Qarib Singlle’ how cases online dating love between Irrfan Khan and Parvathy.

‘Qarib Qarib Singlle’ also brings to celluloid fresh pairing of National award-winning actor Irrfan Khan and Malayalam actress Parvathy, who is ready to mark her Bollywood debut with this film.

The film’s trailer has intrigued the audience to witness the film onscreen for its unique content.

Presented by Zee Studios, ‘Qarib Qarib Singlle’ is A Jar Pictures production and is helmed by filmmaker Tanuja Chandra, the film is shot across real locations of Bikaner, Rishikesh and Gangtok and is all set to release on 10th November 2017.