Irrfan Khan’s ‘Black Mail’ expected to earn 4 crore on the opening day

Irrfan Khan’s ‘Black Mail’ has hit the big screens. The plot of the film is an interesting one. A husband decides to surprise his wife when he comes to know that his wife is actually sleeping with some other person. He decides to keep this a secret. He pretends to be someone else and blackmails them of revealing their secrets. He then demands from them one lakh rupees.

The film which is a dark comedy, released last Friday in 1550 screens across India and 311 screen overseas. Other than Irrfan Khan the film stars Kirti Kulhari, Divya Dutta, Arunoday Singh and Omi Vaidya in the lead. The film is expected to earn Rs 4 crore on the opening day of the box office.

The can receive more viewers after the recent buzz about Irrfan Khan’s health says the report. Trade analyst Girish Johar said that the film could pick up soon during the weekends.

“Its a slow start to #Blackमेल of around 15% in early shows, a wide release, is expected to pick up over the weekend. #Missing had a below-par start too. Good chances of #Baaghi2 topping this weekend BO again !!!” Girish Johar said in a Tweet.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also posted on Twitter, “#Blackमेल had a slow start in morning shows, but gathered momentum post evening at plexes [like most metro-centric movies]… Sat and Sun biz is crucial… Will give an idea of how strong it will sustain on weekdays… Fri ₹ 2.81 cr. India biz.”