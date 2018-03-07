Irrfan Khan unwell: Film critic Komal Nahta rubbishes malicious ‘news’ being spread about his disease

Ever since actor Irrfan Khan revealed about his rare disease from his Facebook post, his fans, as well as Bollywood celebs, have been pouring wishes for his better health. However, there is one rumour doing the round in the tinsel town that Irrfan Khan is diagnosed with brain cancer and the actor has currently admitted to Hospital in Mumbai. Identified as Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) Grade IV, also called ‘death on diagnosis’ is one of the deadly cancers.

Well, after this rumour, his fans have gotten into big shock. But recently, ace cine critic Komal Nahta rubbished these rumours and expressed his anger on Twitter. Komal wrote, “Although IrrfanKhan is unwell, all malicious news being spread about him and his condition since an hour or two are untrue. Likewise, all other horrendous news relating to his hospitalisation are fake. By God’s grace, Irrfan is in Delhi and that’s the only truth.”

On the work front, Irrfan Khan’s upcoming film, Blackmail is all set to hit the screen on April 6, 2018. We hope Irrfan Khan gets well soon.