Home / Entertainment / Irrfan Khan suffering from rare disease, Bollywood wishes long and healthy life

— By FPJ Bureau | Mar 06, 2018 05:33 pm
Mumbai: A long and healthy life for Irrfan Khan is what celebrities have wished for the actor, who has revealed that he has contracted a “rare disease” and is “fighting for choices”. Irrfan on Monday issued a statement about his life being shaken up by a rare disease, details of which he will share in a few days once there’s a conclusive diagnosis.

“Till then, wish the best for me,” he wrote.

Following his revelation, the film fraternity has sent out best wishes for his speedy recovery. Here’s what they tweeted:


Paresh Rawal: A prayer to god to grant Irrfan Khan an exceptional talent a long and a healthy life.

Suniel Shetty: No matter what, I am sure you will emerge as a hero out of this too Irrfan Khan All our prayers with you. Get well soon.

Abhishek Bachchan: God speed.

Dulquer Salmaan: Wishing for these trying times to pass and praying for your speedy recovery and the best of health and happiness Irfan sir.

Nimrat Kaur: Sending you lots of love, positivity and healing Irrfan. Big hug.

Ayushmann Khurrana: We all are with you, sir. Wishing you a speedy recovery.

Tillotama Shome: There is no way you won’t get better soon Irrfan. Just no way. That permutation does not exist.

Patralekhaa: Wishing you a speedy recovery! Get well soon.

Ritesh Batra: Be well. Sending good vibes.

Dino Morea: Irrfan Khan wish you well and a speedy recovery from whatever it is. God bless.

Ashish Chowdhry: I see you out-performing this one as well Irrfan Khan. It’s going to pass… Good things happen to good people. Power to you, sir.

