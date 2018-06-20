Irrfan Khan receives emotional support from people after being treated with cancer

New Delhi: Actor Irrfan Khan‘s fans and the Bollywood fraternity came together to support him after he penned a heartfelt note on his battle with cancer. The ‘Madari’ actor, who is in London for his Neuroendocrine tumour treatment, wrote about his struggles with the ailment and his journey of recovery in a note published by a leading daily.

“The entire cosmos becomes one at that moment – just PAIN, and pain felt more enormous than GOD,” he wrote, adding, “This realisation made me submit, surrender and trust, irrespective of the outcome, irrespective of where this takes me, eight months from now, or four months from now, or two years. The concerns took a back seat and started to fade and kind of went out of my mindspace.” People took to Twitter to extend wishes for his speedy recovery, with critically acclaimed writer Rangan Baradwaj writing, “This is so sad, and yet so beautiful You are one of the good guys, Irrfan Khan. Fight on.”

Naved Jaffri, the creator of the dance show ‘Boogie Woogie,’ took to Twitter and wrote: “All we can do in front of the almighty is to bow and pray & have faith!God is the greatest! We r with you irfan bhai, we r all praying for your speedy recovery, InshaAllah soon, aameen?? #IrrfanKhan @irrfank”

A user tweeted, “In the world full of certainty and uncertainty, Life becomes so unpredictable????Touched by your words @irrfank ?? Irrfan Khan sir you are a hero we pray for your speedy recovery??Get Well Soon???stay positive?? #IrrfanKhan”

Another user said, “HEART WRENCHING. Uncertainty is the only certainty’, observes Irrfan Khan @irrfank, as he gives us a glimpse into his ongoing journey – from the shock of the diagnosis to the calmness of the realisation that ‘the cork doesn’t need to control the current it’s floating in’.”

One twitterer wrote, “This is just so sad and yet articulated so beautifully. #IrrfanKhan on the uncertainty of life as he battles cancer in London. Wish you well.”

The ‘Hindi Medium’ actor had broken the news of his illness to the world on March 16, 2018. Neuroendocrine tumours (NETs) are neoplasms that arise from cells of the endocrine (hormonal) and nervous systems. Many are benign, while some are malignant. They most commonly occur in the intestine, where they are often called carcinoid tumours, but they are also found in the pancreas, lung and the rest of the body.