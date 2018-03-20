Irrfan Khan posts poems, quotes and philosophical message about his disease on Instagram

Actor Irrfan Khan who has been diagnosed by neuroendocrine tumour has recently posted another poem on his Instagram. “God speaks to each of us as he makes us, then walks with us silently out of the night. These are the words we dimly hear: You, sent out beyond your recall, go to the limits of your longing.

Embody me. Flare up like a flame and make big shadows I can move in. Let everything happen to you: beauty and terror. Just keep going. No feeling is final. Don’t let yourself lose me. Nearby is the country they call life. You will know it by its seriousness.”

The actor also confirmed that he has gone to UK and not US for his treatment. Since being diagnosed by the rare disease the actor has been using Instagram to show gratitude towards his friends and well-wishers. The actor has been posting quotes and poems and updating his fans about his condition.

A post by Irrfan Khan informing his fans about the situation of his disease and asking them to wish him luck, “Sometimes you wake up with a jolt with life-shaking you up. The last fifteen days, my life has been a suspense story. Little had I known that my search for rare stories would make me find a rare disease.

I have never given up and have always fought for my choices and always will. My family and friends are with me and we are working it out the best way possible. In trying times, please don’t speculate as I will myself share with you my story within a week – ten days, when the further investigations come with a conclusive diagnosis. Till then, wish the best for me.”

This is what he tweeted when he broke the news of his illness, “Life is under no obligation to give us what we expect: Margaret Mitchell. The unexpected makes us grow, which is what the past few days have been about. Learning that I have been diagnosed with NeuroEndocrine Tumour as of now has now has admittedly been difficult, but the love and strength of those around me and that I found within me has brought me to a place of hope.

The journey of this is taking me out of the country, and I request everyone to continue sending their wishes. As for the rumours that were floated NEURO is not always about the brain and googling is the easiest way to do research 🙂 To those who waited for my words, I hope to be back with more stories to tell.”