Irrfan Khan might return to India after Diwali, says spokesperson

Mumbai: A spokesperson for Irrfan Khan Wednesday dismissed the reports that the actor will soon start shooting for “Hindi Medium 2”. The 51-year-old actor is currently abroad undergoing treatment for neuroendocrine tumour. The spokesperson, however, said that Irrfan may return to the country after Diwali. “The story floating about Irrfan starting ‘Hindi Medium 2’ shoot in December are all based on speculations. However, there is a possibility of him returning to India after Diwali,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

A report in an online portal had claimed the actor will be flying to India to shoot for the sequel of his 2017 hit. Irrfan first spoke of his health on March 5, when he revealed that he was suffering from a ‘rare disease’. He later revealed that he has been diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour, a rare disease that can target various parts of the body.