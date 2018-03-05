Irrfan and Guru Randhawa recreate the popular Patola in Blackमेल

After making the nation groove to their tunes with Suit Suit for Hindu medium, Irrfan, Guru Randhawa and T-Series now team up again for Abhinay Deo’s Blackमेल. The quirky comedy recreates Guru’s chartbuster ‘Patola’ featuring Irrfan and Kirti Kulhari along with the celebrated singer against the backdrop of a wedding mandap.

Clearly, it’s a peppy song, where everyone is having fun. Kirti Kulhari as the unconventional bride can be seen dancing uninhibitedly while the groom Irrfan is shyly soaking in the revelry being enjoyed by his newly married wife. Patola proves to be a perfect wedding treat for the audience owing to its foot tapping music.

Speaking of recreating his popular track the celebrated singer said, “Bhushan sir gave me a break with this song in 2015. The song became popular worldwide. People loved the song a lot. It’s a simple song which compliments a girl on her beauty and looks. Interestingly, in 2018, it has been turned into a celebration song in a wedding.”

After entertaining the audience with Badshah’s first ‘Happy Happy’ Song, the Abhinay Deo directorial will now present another music sensation Guru Randhawa adding unique flavour to the film. Irrfan shared the song on his social media saying, “A song that is fun to watch and listen. Here’s @Guruofficial’s #Patola from #BLACKमेल: http://bit.ly/Patola-Blackmail … @IamKirtiKulhari @divyadutta25 #ArunodaySingh @OmiOneKenobe @raogajraj @AbhinayDeo #BhushanKumar @blackmailfilm”.

About collaborating with Irrfan and Bhushan Kumar yet again, Guru Randhawa said, “It’s a great high for me to collaborate with Bhushan sir and Irrfan sir again after Suit Suit. I loved working with them earlier and it was the same now in Blackmail. I hope the song turns out to be as successful as Suit Suit”.

He further added, “It was very nice working with Abhinay and Irrfan. While I have worked with Irrfan earlier in Suit Suit, we had shot for it in Georgia then, for Patola we are shooting in Mumbai. There is a lot of Indian vibe, Punjabi flavour to this one. I this version of Patola receives as much love from the audience as the original track did.”

While the first song was a promotional video, the second song is a party number. Abhinay Deo’s Blackmail presents the ultimate question “What will you do if you find your wife in bed with someone else?”

Guru Randhawa who has collaborated with the director for the first time is mighty impressed with Abhinay Deo. The singer said,”Abhinay Deo is one of the best we have, and I have thoroughly enjoyed working with him. The way he directs his videos, his understanding of colors, skin tone, it is all very international.”

Post entertaining the audience with 2011’s ‘Delhi Belly’, Abhinay Deo is all set to present yet another quirky, irreverent, situational, on the move comedy. The quirky trailer promises a madcap comedy starring an ensemble cast of Irrfan, Kirti Kulhari, Divya Dutta, Arunoday Singh, Omi Vaidya, Anuja Sathe, Pradhuman Singh Mall, Gajraj Rao amongst many others, the film promises to be a crazy comedy backed by entertaining performers.

Produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar and RDP Motion Pictures’ Abhinay Deo, Blackमेल directed by Abhinay Deo is slated to release on 6th April 2018.