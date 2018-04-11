IPL 2018! Shah Rukh Khan’s adorable moment with Dhoni’s daughter Ziva is winning hearts; [See Pics]

As Chennai Super Kings pulled off the ultimate heist against Kolkata Knight Riders at Chennai, Bollywood superstar and co-owner of KKR Shah Rukh Khan met cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s daughter Ziva, 3, in Chennai.

Dhoni is the captain of CSK. Pictures of SRK and Dhoni’s little daughter Ziva have been shared by fan clubs widely on social media and they are one of the top trends on the Internet today. SRK too tweeted about meeting Ziva and Dinesh Karthik’s (KKR captain) mother.

“Well done my KKR. After a long time a 200 score. Met Karthik’s mom & Dhoni’s daughter. My day 2/3rd successful. Thanks CSK fans for the love,” he wrote. KKR, who won their first IPL match over the weekend, lost to CSK in the second game by 5 wickets, reported NDTV.

Well done my KKR. After a long time a 200 score. Met Karthik’s mom & Dhoni’s daughter. My day 2/3 rd successful. Thx CSK fans for the love. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 10, 2018

In the pictures that have surfaced on social media, SRK poses cutely with Ziva and he also met Sakshi, Dhoni’s wife.

Have a look at this adorable pictures:

