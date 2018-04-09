IPL 2018: Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana’s father-daughter chemistry during KKR-RCB match is Aww-dorable

Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan has always been considered as one of the famous father-daughter duo of Bollywood. The duo never misses any chance to impress their fans with their lovely relationship. Recently, during the IPL match between SRK’s team Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Suhana and SRK gave many candid poses to shutterbugs in which they can see enjoying each others’ company a lot.

See pics:

Sharing a light moment are the Father-Daughter duo at the Eden Gardens. pic.twitter.com/JiWfPznDVb

— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 8, 2018

SRK & Suhana 😍😍 A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@srkkian) on Apr 8, 2018 at 10:32pm PDT

Well, we can see how Suhana and Shah Rukh Khan give an ideal example of how father and daughter relationship has to be. Their trust, love and most importantly care towards each other is a highlight of the moment. This celebration happened after KKR won the match against RCB.

Apart from Suhana, little champ AbRam and SRK’s wife Gauri Khan were also seen accompanying them in that celebration. We must say that, SRK is a perfect doting father to his kids.